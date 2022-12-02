© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Attorneys question first witnesses in criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer

KNKX Public Radio | By Kari Plog
Published December 2, 2022 at 3:12 PM PST

Attorneys questioned their first witnesses in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer Thursday.

Troyer is accused of lying about being threatened by a Black newspaper carrier. State prosecutors are trying to prove that Troyer committed crimes for reporting an emergency that didn’t exist.

KNKX South Sound reporter Kari Plog will be covering the trial, which is expected to last a couple weeks. Follow KNKX for update on the trial.

Ed TroyerPierce County Sheriff
Kari Plog
Kari Plog is an award-winning reporter covering the South Sound, including Pierce, Thurston and Kitsap counties. Before transitioning to public radio in 2018, Kari worked as a print journalist at The News Tribune in Tacoma.
See stories by Kari Plog