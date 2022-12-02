Attorneys question first witnesses in criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer
Attorneys questioned their first witnesses in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer Thursday.
Troyer is accused of lying about being threatened by a Black newspaper carrier. State prosecutors are trying to prove that Troyer committed crimes for reporting an emergency that didn’t exist.
KNKX South Sound reporter Kari Plog will be covering the trial, which is expected to last a couple weeks.