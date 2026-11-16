Win tickets to Michael Feinstein - Coming Home: The Holiday Celebration

Michael Feinstein - Coming Home: The Holiday Celebration

Wednesday, December 2

Meany Hall - Katharyn Alvord Gerlich Theater

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Entry deadline is Sunday, Nov. 22.

Celebrate the season with the legendary Michael Feinstein in a festive evening of song and storytelling. A champion of the Great American Songbook, Feinstein brings signature warmth, wit and impeccable style to beloved holiday classics and timeless standards. Backed by lush arrangements, he delivers an elegant, nostalgic journey filled with heart and swing. This joyful concert promises an unforgettable night celebrating the magic, romance and spirit of the holidays.

Michael Feinstein is as much a Christmas season ritual as the Rockettes and Radio City Music Hall or visiting the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

— The New York Times