Joshua Redman Quartet

Thursday, September 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitiriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

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Joshua Redman's name resonates deeply in the jazz world as a gifted improvisor, a charismatic performer, and an insightful thinker on the nature and meaning of music.

The son of legendary saxophonist Dewey Redman and Renée Shedroff, a dancer and librarian, Joshua's childhood was steeped in music, movement, storytelling and the written word. That influence is evident in the remarkable path he's carved, blending emotion and intellect into a sound and style unmistakably his own.

After graduating from Harvard University and deferring his acceptance to Yale Law School, Redman moved to New York City, immersing himself in the world of the arts. Gigging and recording with some of the greatest musicians of all time – Charlie Haden, Elvin Jones, Jack DeJohnette, Joe Lovano, McCoy Tyner, Clark Terry, Milt Jackson, and his father, Dewey Redman, to name just a few - he found himself at the epicenter of the city's thriving jazz scene. It was there that a true calling began to emerge.

Fluent in the language of jazz, but never bound by it, Redman channels echoes of the past into lush improvisations that are uniquely engaging and unmistakably his own. Creating music that gives voice to the questions, sentiments, and ideas that resist simple definition, he embraces the in-between: the moments where thought blurs into feeling, where certainty gives way to wonder. This is art that effortlessly bridges spaces - between listener and performer, between reason and emotion, and between the music and what lies beneath.

Joshua's latest release, his second on Blue Note, Words Fall Short, is a collection of original compistitions that serves as the introduction of his new quartet. From its inception, the Blue Note label has stood for "The Finest In Jazz." The same can be said for Joshua Redman. Over the past three decades, the saxophonist, composer, and bandleader has consistently demonstrated how to honor the music's verities while expanding its reach in contemporary settings.

Entry deadline August 10, 2026.