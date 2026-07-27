KNKX 10th Anniversary Event in Tacoma Giveaway

KNKX 10th Anniversary Event in Tacoma

Tuesday, August 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Foss Waterway Seaport, Seattle

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We’ve been celebrating KNKX’s 10th anniversary with special events around the region, and our next stop is in Tacoma on Tuesday, August 11 at Foss Waterway Seaport with the program beginning at 7:30 p.m. KNKX jazz host Abe Beeson is our Master of Ceremonies and throughout the evening, he'll share some anecdotes about KNKX's first 10 years, as well as test your KPLU trivia knowledge (with prizes!).

We’ll kick things off with KNKX Director of Music Programming Carol Handley and Tree of Jazz host Justus Sanchez, who’ll provide an overview of the show's origins and methodology, followed by a multimedia exploration of the roots, branches, and budding leaves that connect the music history.

Next, KNKX All Things Considered host Emil Moffatt talks with writer and historian Nancy Bourne Haley and Foss Waterway Seaport’s CEO Brent Mason, about the story of Thea Foss and her legacy, from the creation of the Foss Tugboat company in 1889 up until today, showing how the names we affix to local landmarks can spark curiosity and sometimes even creativity for decades into the future. And you’ll learn more about the mission of Foss Waterway Seaport, the 125-year-old building that houses the greatest collection of marine history in the South Sound, and is equal parts education facility, boat shop, maritime museum, dock, moorage, and iconic events venue.

Entry deadline is August 3, 2026.