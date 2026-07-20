Cortex

Sunday, September 13 at 8 p.m.

The Moore Theatre, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

Thomas Johansson (trp), Kristoffer Berre Alberts (sax), Ola Høyer (bs), Dag Erik Knedal Andersen(dr)

Cortex is a spirited combo that plays energetic jazz of the finest brand. They have been active since 2007, and have performed over two hundred live-performances and released five critically acclaimed albums. The quartet from 2007 to 2020 consisted of Thomas Johansson - trumpet, Kristoffer Alberts - saxophones, Ola Høyer - double bass, and Gard Nilssen - drums, with Dag Erik Knedal Andersen replacing Gard Nilssen from 2020. The band positions itself as one of the strongest additions to the Norwegian jazz scene, and the members are amongst the most sought after young jazz performers in Norway today.

They all have also marked their position in several other constellations such as: Bushman’s Revenge, Puma, PNL Large Unit, SAKA, All Included, Zanussi 5, Friends & Neighbors, Honest John, and The Heat Death.

Cortex has done extensive touring in Norway, Sweden, Germany, Czech Republic, Belgium, France, Italy, Slovenia, Portugal USA and Japan, and their records has been bestowed with praise from international critics:

Entry deadline is July 27, 2026.