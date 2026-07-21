Born on D-Day, pianist Monty Alexander vies for peace

To pianist and composer Marty Alexander, playing music is a gift.

"Those of us who have the gift, we got to acknowledge the gift, and the only way you can say it's a gift is because there's a giver. The giver gave you a gift," he said. "Who's the giver? That's up to you to figure that out, but there's a giver to give you a gift."

Born in Jamaica, Alexander weaves bright Caribbean influences into his swinging improvisations. A regular visitor to Seattle's Jazz Alley, Alexander performed there with his trio, including bassist Luke Selick and drummer Jason Brown, and also stopped by the KNKX studios in 2024.

The day before the KNKX session, Alexander celebrated his 80th birthday, and he talked about growing up and learning about music in Jamaica.

"I always went out of my way to be with my elders and bring respect, and that's how I must have picked up music. My wisdom didn't come from school or academy, I didn't learn any school music. I don't read music. I just play notes that make me feel good," he said.

Alexander's birthday marked another important anniversary. He was born on D-Day, the 1944 Normandy landings that marked the beginning of the end of World War II. His full name is Montgomery Bernard Alexander, named for the British general who led the Allied invasion.

"When you're born on that great day, and when your parents name you after Montgomery, you're aware of it," he said.

Alexander's most recent album is called D-Day, and he took the opportunity to make a political statement.

"It's about saying war is not the answer. We need to fight for peace. People coming together, and that's what we do. We want to see people of different walks, different nations, ethnic[ities], come together and say 'we like each other,'" he said.

In 1961, when Alexander was just 17, his family moved from Jamaica to Miami. The young pianist started playing in nightclubs. A few months later, Alexander caught the attention of Frank Sinatra, who convinced him to move to New York City. When he did, Alexander fell in love with the people and the music.

"Jazz is really America's greatest gift to the world. I mean, because it represents people coming together. When people of different racial ethnic[ities play] that music together, become family. Yeah, maybe there's one guy leading the pack, but it's a democracy," Alexander said.

Though D-Day touches on politics, Alexander says playing music is a religious experience that fills his spirit and all of his senses.

"It's like church meeting in the Baptist church when people say 'Yeah!' That's how I feel when I start playing," he said. "And something about music, I smell it. I don't just hear it; I feel it. I smell it."

However you experience it, Monty Alexander's music goes straight to the heart. Now, at 82, he shows no signs of slowing down. He releases his next record, A Jamarican in Paris, on Oct. 2.

Songs in this episode:

