Miles Electric Band: Celebrating 100 Years of Miles Davis

Friday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Royal Theatre, Victoria B.C.

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Emmy and GRAMMY-winning producer, drummer, and nephew of Miles Davis, Vince Wilburn Jr. founded the Miles Electric Band (M.E.B) to bring together a rotating ensemble of Miles Davis alumni and the next generation of modern jazz stars. Endorsed by the Miles Davis Estate, this genre-defying group has performed around the world for the past decade, paying homage to Davis’ innovative electric period (In a Silent Way, Bitches Brew, On The Corner, Tutu, etc.). For the 2026 TD Victoria International JazzFest, this all-star crew’s high-voltage centennial celebration features Davis band alums Vince Wilburn Jr., Darryl Jones, Robert Irving III, Marc Cary, Jean Paul Bourelly, Munyugo Jackson, and Antoine Roney, with the addition of jazz contemporaries Keyon Harrold on trumpet and special guest DJ Logic on turntables. Together, they deliver the boundary-breaking energy, groove, and funk that defined the legendary trumpeter’s electric era.

Entry deadline is May 4, 2026.