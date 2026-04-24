John Primer

Wednesday, August 5 at 7:30 p.m.

The Triple Door, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

John Primer has undisputedly helped build the sound and style of Chicago blues as we know it today. The echoes of tradition bellowing from the birthplaces he played such as Maxwell Street, Theresa's, Checkerboard and Rosa's Lounges, pulse from every chord in his fingers today. John Primer is a 3 time Grammy® Nominated, Blues Hall of Fame, Living Legend.

Growing up on Mississippi sharecropper land in 1945, inspired by his family’s hard work and field songs daily, deep devotion to spirituals on Sundays, and blues on Saturdays. John dreamed of one day playing with the legendary Muddy Waters!

Entry deadline is May 4, 2026.