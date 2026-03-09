Starbucks 29th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz
- Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m.
- The Paramount Theatre, Seattle
Celebrate one incredible night of music with performances by five of the best Seattle-area high school jazz bands. As part of Starbucks ongoing commitment to supporting local youth, 100% of tickets sales will directly benefit the participating school’s music programs.
Featuring:
Mount Si
Decatur
Garfield
Roosevelt
Edmonds-Woodway
Entry deadline is March 16, 2026.