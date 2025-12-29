Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band

Wednesday, January 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts, Edmonds

The Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band (JKIBB) is an ensemble of Native and Indigenous jazz musicians from across Indian Country. Performing pieces from their under-appreciated predecessors in jazz, like Mildred Bailey (Coeur d’Alene) and Jim Pepper (Kaw/Mvskoke), alongside works by contemporary Indigenous composers, the band spotlights a vibrant, long-standing tradition of Indigenous improvised music today. Led by the celebrated vocalist and luminary Julia Keefe (Nez Perce), the ensemble brings charisma, passion, and purpose to every stage, leaving audiences both inspired and educated.

GENRE: Jazz

WHAT TO EXPECT: a soulful, swing-infused journey through jazz history, blending lush horn arrangements, smoky vocals, and a celebration of Indigenous culture.

Sponsored by Leslie & Mike FoleyPresented with support from SAMA: Music + Art

Entry deadline is January 5, 2026.