Thursday, November 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitiriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

Touring in support of their new release, Cook, Lettuce isn’t just giving a nod to musical heat; it’s an invitation to join the band at the table, where funk, soul, jazz, rock, and hip-hop come together in one rich, flavorful dish.

Released on their own Lettuce Records label, the band’s next studio album offers a menu of delights that marks a band exploring new sonic territory. For these six life-long partners, the new songs feel like a nourishing meal that entices all of your senses.

Like 2019’s Elevate, 2020’s Resonate and 2022’s Unify, before it, Cook was recorded at Colorado Sound just outside East Coast transplants Deitch, Smirnoff, and Bloom’s adopted home of Denver, where they gathered in one room to work on the new material. Ryan Zoidis did a masterful job mixing the final results with longtime Grammy-nominated engineer Jesse O’Brien.

Coming off tours with both rap icon GZA of Wu-Tang Clan and reggae legend Ziggy Marley while earlier this year releasing the live album and concert film Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony capturing over 90 minutes of collaborative symphonic arrangements with the Colorado Symphony, Lettuce has expanded its ever-widening musical palette again with the new release.

“This record is a little more three-dimensional than our past albums,” added Deitch. “It shows a lot more sides to the band, exploring further depths of production and arrangements.”

One can hear the Wu-Tang Clan vibe on “Storm’s Coming,” which could well be a lost track from (36 Chambers), while working with an orchestra can be traced in the epic cinematic score of the closing “Ghost of Yest,” which Deitch terms, “a cool tune that has symphonic influences.”

