Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles

Grammy-winning artist Cory Henry has made a significant mark in the music industry, recently clinching the award for “Best Roots Gospel” album in 2025 for his deeply personal project, CHURCH. This album features contributions from his family, including his grandmother, reflecting the rich musical heritage that has shaped his artistry and resonated with audiences worldwide. Along with his Grammy-winning album, PBS aired a documentary on his life and the making of CHURCH, providing an intimate look at this journey and creative process.

Henry’s impressive accolades also include a Grammy win for his collaboration with the acclaimed Spanish artist Rosalia in 2023, as well as a Grammy for his contribution to Kayne West’s groundbreaking album, Donda. His versatility as a musician has led him to work with a diverse array of artists, including Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Imagine Dragons, Kayne West and more.

Originally hailing from Brooklyn, New York, Cory was a key member of the Grammy-winning group Snarky Puppy before launching his solo career in 2018 with his debut album, Art of Love. His sophomore project, Something to Say, was Grammy-nominated for best progressive R&B album in 2022, showcasing his growth as an artist. He followed up with Operation Funk/i> in 2023, and his live album, Live at the Piano, received a nomination in 2024.

In 2024, while touring with the legendary Stevie Wonder, Henry took the opportunity to record a holiday album entitled A Wonderful Holiday during his days off, collaborating with members of Wonder’s band. This project showcases his ability to blend his unique style, further highlighting his musical versatility. Additionally, Cory made a memorable appearance as a guest performer with Jon Batiste at Coachella in 2024.

Cory was also featured in the film Saturday Night in 2024 and appeared in the Little Richard documentary in 2023, further expanding his role in both music and film.

