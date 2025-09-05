Back to School - of Jazz: guest DJ for September Dominic Hernandez

Sixteen-year-old Dominic Hernandez took the initiative himself to join the KNKX School of Jazz. The trombone player is beginning his junior year at Tacoma’s School of the Arts and walked next door to our KNKX studios to inquire about becoming a guest DJ. We’re thrilled to present his show this Friday night at 8 p.m.

Hernandez came to the trombone in a modern way, first hearing the instrument in a video game that sparked his curiosity. He discovered jazz in school and has been inspired by SOTA jazz instructor and KNKX Jazz Northwest host Kareem Kandi, whom Hernandez calls his jazz hero.

The music Hernandez spotlights in his guest DJ show reflects his latest obsession: jazz from Japan. He explained that he hears joy and pride in their music, informed “not only from their folk, but also Japanese pop and funk.”

The joyful funk jazz of Himiko Kikushi, Lyn, and Noriko Miyamoto might be new discoveries to KNKX listeners. Hernandez also includes well-known artists Sadao Watanabe, Toshiko Akiyoshi and Takuya Kuroda to his hour-long celebration of Japanese jazz musicians.

Hernandez has also started playing ukulele recently, connecting him musically to his own culture. His mother is from Hawaii and passed on her love of Island Reggae, the addition of slack key guitar and ukulele into the Caribbean dance music.

The combination of jazz, reggae and pop music comes together in Hernandez’ guest DJ show for an hour of fun that will entertain all ages. He’s excited to start a new school year focusing on playing with the SOTA jazz and symphonic bands, as well as learning more about sound engineering.

There are myriad career opportunities in the music industry and young Hernandez is off to a great start. Tune in and enjoy our School of Jazz guest DJ as a new school year begins with excitement and hope for the future.

What instrument do you play and why?

I play the trombone because of a video game character I love from when I was younger, and I play the ukulele because of my Hawaiian background. It's also fun.

What is your all-time favorite jazz piece?

It's hard to say, but currently I've been really into the version of "Black Orpheus" by Masaru Imada.

Who is your jazz hero?

My jazz hero is my teacher, Kareem Kandi. I really look up to him and the music he writes.

Why jazz?

I love how expressive jazz is as a music form, and how it's able to allow each player through solos show off their own styles and feelings in that moment.