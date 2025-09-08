Arturo Sandoval 2025 World Tour

Thursday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitiriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

~ 2024 Kennedy Center Honoree

~ Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient (President Obama)

~ 10-time Grammy Award winner

~ Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Award

~ Emmy Award recipient (Best Composer)

~ 6-time Billboard Award Winner

~ Honorary Doctorate recipient in Fine Arts University of Notre-Dame

Arturo Sandoval is one of the most dynamic and vivacious live performers of our time. He has been awarded 10 Grammy Awards from 19 nominations; he has also received 6 Billboard Awards and an Emmy Award, the latter for his work on the HBO movie based on his life, For Love or Country, which starred Andy Garcia as Arturo. His two latest Grammy award-winning albums, Dear Diz (Everyday I Think of You) and Tango Como Yo Te Siento are now available worldwide.

In 2022 Arturo released Rhythm & Soul to rave reviews! What the pandemic of 2020 revealed to those who follow Arturo on social media was just how much this man, who at age 72 has seen and done it all, continues to love music and court it with all the eagerness of a love-struck teenager. During the imposed quarantine, when the music business all but stopped, Arturo would share 1-3 new compositions or improvisations to his Facebook and Instagram pages almost daily, revealing an insatiable need to keep creating and communicating. This album is but a mere sampling of his creative output from that time, a collection of new songs written during the shutdown and interpreted by his incredible band once they were able to get back in the studio together.

Entry deadline is September 15, 2025.