The 26th Annual Port Townsend Film Festival

September 18 - 21

Port Townsend

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

WELCOME TO PTFF 2025!

Port Townsend Film Festival is the oldest, largest film festival on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington State (2 hrs from Seattle). We welcome approximately 2,000 attendees, 50+ filmmakers and special guests, 60+ films, and hundreds of volunteers in our beautiful seaside village every year.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS (it’s more than film!):

The Forum, with filmmaking workshops, panel discussions, networking opportunities and more.

The Filmmakers Parade, where this year’s filmmakers and other special guests arrive in classic cars. PTFF’s version of the red carpet!

Daily Dinner Breaks (5:30pm; Fri-Sat-Sun), with live music and picnic meals available nearby.

The Indoor Festival Lounge and Outdoor Festival Lounge; rest, meet up, make a friend!

Free outdoor movies on Fri-Sat-Sun on Taylor Street.

And much more. Explore!

Entry deadline September 1, 2025.