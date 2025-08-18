Southern Avenue w/ United by Music North America

Saturday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m.

The Triple Door, Seattle

Southern Avenue, the Blues Music Award-winning, GRAMMY-nominated Memphis-based family band, plays original Memphis blues, modern soul, and gospel-infused roots music that is uplifting and timeless. They are known worldwide for their inclusive, message-driven songs fueled by hard-hitting grooves and electrifying guitar. The band’s new album, Family, makes it clear that Southern Avenue creates musical storytelling magic. The band is unlike any other on the scene today, featuring lead vocalist/songwriter Tierinii Jackson, her husband, guitarist/songwriter Ori Naftaly, and her sisters, drummer/vocalist/songwriter Tikyra “T.K.” Jackson and percussionist/violinist/vocalist Ava Jackson. “Through our music,” says Naftaly, “we expand our family to include our fans and whomever is moved by our songs.”

The inspiring harmonies of the church-raised Jackson sisters are fueled by guitarist Naftaly, whose passion for blues and soul music led him to Memphis from his birthplace in Israel. Together, Southern Avenue blends the city’s musical traditions with their own thoroughly modern worldview. Their authentic and unfiltered original songs are a bold step in defining the future of Memphis music. They are among the most musically riveting and visually exciting live bands, and are among the few “must see” acts on the scene today. Jambase.com states, “Southern Avenue is jaw-dropping. They are not to be missed.”

Entry deadline is August 25, 2025.