Duffy Bishop

Thursday, September 18 at 7:30 p.m.

The Triple Door, Seattle

Celebrating 50 Years of Making Music With a career spanning five decades over two centuries, Duffy Bishop is a force of nature, bringing her passionate, take no prisoners performances to fans at festivals, theaters and nightclubs across the country and around the world.

Duffy is celebrating her 50th Anniversary of making music with a Northwest Tour in September, performing at the Triple Door for one night only Thursday September 18th and the digital release of three hidden gems albums originally only available in physical format including her first two albums as Duffy Bishop and the Rhythm Dogs, Dogs Run Cheap (1985) and On a Journey (1987), and the Duffy Bishop album Ooh Wee (2002).

Having spent much time in her beloved Pacific Northwest, Duffy, is a member of the Halls of Fame for the Washington Blues Society, The Cascade Blues Association and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.

Duffy has opened for artists Etta James, Lou Rawls, Ruth Brown, Bo Diddley (who called her “dangerous”), REO Speedwagon, Little Feat, Chicago, Bobby Bland, The Neville Brothers, and Roy Orbison, to name a few.

Musical theater is also a passion of Duffy’s, having starred in professional productions of “Rocky Horror Show” (as Dr. Frank-N-Furter), “Janis” (as Janis Joplin) and the tent show “Teatro ZinZanni” in Seattle and San Francisco.

