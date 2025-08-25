Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein & Bill Stewart Organ Trio

Tuesday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

In the mid 1990s, The New York Times described Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein, and Bill Stewart as “the best organ trio of the last decade.” The trio, which has now been together for over 30 years, has been recognized for charting new ground, with its synergistic playing, and thoughtful music. They have over a dozen recordings, all of which display their distinctive sound, whether exploring the depths of jazz standards, or playing their own original compositions.

Of their newest offering, Toy Tunes (Pirouet), Downbeat said, “The whole album subtly subverts organ-trio cliches, offering not chicken-shack party stomps but instead some hip after-hours atmospherics.”

Larry Goldings

With his signature Hammond organ style and versatility on many keyboards, Boston native Larry Goldings (b. 1968) has traversed not only the wide spectrum of jazz where he is perhaps best known, but also the worlds of funk, pop, and electronic music. High in demand as a sideman, Goldings' sound can be heard on scores of albums by artists in virtually every musical genre.

Peter Bernstein

Jazz guitarist Peter Bernstein (b. 1967) has been has been a part of the jazz scene in New York and abroad since 1989. During that time he has participated in over 200 recordings and numerous festival, concert and club performances with musicians from all generations. As a leader, Peter has released 12 albums and a DVD, Live at Smoke.

