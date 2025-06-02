Eliane Elias

Multi GRAMMY and Multi LATIN GRAMMY Award-winning pianist/singer/composer/arranger Eliane Elias’ distinctive musical style is one of the most unique and immediately recognizable sounds in jazz and Brazilian music. She blends her Brazilian roots and alluring voice with her virtuosic instrumental jazz, classical and compositional skills, while she consistently displays her pianistic mastery and ability to integrate the many artistic roles she takes on. With the release of her Grammy-nominated 2024 recording Time and Again, Eliane Elias proves again that she’s a multifaceted, groundbreaking artist who continues to reach new heights in a brilliant career spanning decades. The music on Time and Again reflects the same level of artistry and ingenuity Elias has demonstrated throughout her career. She surprises us time and again with her creative ability, this time, producing an entire album of her own compositions with lyrics in English and Portuguese.

To date, Eliane has won two GRAMMY awards (2016 and 2022) and two Latin GRAMMY awards (2017 and 2022) and has been nominated in 5 different categories, having received 11 GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY nominations thus far.

With now 32 albums and over 2.5 million albums sold to date, Eliane has toured in 78 countries, is a four-time Gold Disc Award recipient, a three-time Best Vocal Album winner in Japan and winner of the 2018 Edison Lifetime Achievement Award in Holland to name a few accolades. Her 2019 and 2021 albums (Love Stories and Mirror Mirror) were both voted “Downbeat’s Best Album of the Year- Masterpiece”. Eliane received two LIBERA award nominations for Best Latin Jazz Record (2017 and 2023). She has a strong presence on Spotify with almost 500 million streams and over 33 million Spotify listens of her song “Little Paradise.” Three of her more recent albums debuted at #1 on the Billboard Jazz and Billboard World Music Charts. As most of her previous releases, her 2024 album Time and Again hit #1 on several jazz charts worldwide including iTunes and Amazon Best Seller in the USA.

Eliane’s live performances showcase her piano, vocals, arranging and compositional skills, together with her charismatic personality, bringing a wide spectrum of musical experiences and unique presentations to the audience featuring the music of her native Brazil. Melding her immense talents in jazz, Brazilian, classical, and pop music, Eliane Elias is as Jazziz magazine has called her, “A citizen of the world” and “an artist beyond category.

