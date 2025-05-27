Napoleon Dynamite LIVE!

Friday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Pantages Theater, Tacoma

ENTER TO WIN TICKETS.

The beloved indie classic “Napoleon Dynamite” was released 20 years ago. Since then, much has changed; but the characters, as enduring as they are endearing, stay in our hearts. This unique evening includes a full screening of “Napoleon Dynamite” followed by a lively, freewheeling, discussion with fan-favorite cast members; Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro).

Appealing to the inner-teenager in each of us, the story, and more importantly the dialogue, makes “Napoleon Dynamite” one of the most quoted movies of our time.

The live show – perfect for the whole family — is a wild and hysterical blend of Q&A, comedy improv, game show, and party, with plenty of audience participation. Come join the fun and help celebrate this wonderful movie classic!

Napoleon Dynamite makes us laugh – and laugh hard – over and over again.

Entry deadline June 2, 2025.