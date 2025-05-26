MoPop, Never Turn Back: Echoes of African American Music
- Exhibition open now
- MoPop, Seattle
Never Turn Back: Echoes of African American Music unveils the profound legacy of Gospel, Blues, Jazz, and Soul artists who shaped the soundscape of American culture and used their music as instruments of resistance, identity, and representation.
Inside the Exhibition:
- Original vinyl recordings and early images of the Fisk Jubilee Singers
- Performance images of “The Queen of Soul,” Aretha Franklin
- Iconic images of legendary Blues guitarist John Lee Hooker
- Interactive listening stations featuring each genre
- The Remix: The Legacy of Hip-Hop Sampling station
- Films of live performances, firsthand accounts, and more
