MoPop, Never Turn Back: Echoes of African American Music

Exhibition open now

MoPop, Seattle

Never Turn Back: Echoes of African American Music unveils the profound legacy of Gospel, Blues, Jazz, and Soul artists who shaped the soundscape of American culture and used their music as instruments of resistance, identity, and representation.

Inside the Exhibition:



Original vinyl recordings and early images of the Fisk Jubilee Singers

Performance images of “The Queen of Soul,” Aretha Franklin

Iconic images of legendary Blues guitarist John Lee Hooker

Interactive listening stations featuring each genre ‍

The Remix: The Legacy of Hip-Hop Sampling station

Films of live performances, firsthand accounts, and more

