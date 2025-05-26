ARTEMIS

Tuesday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Dimitriou's Jazz Alley, Seattle

Fresh off their 2nd consecutive win for “Jazz Group of the Year” in the Downbeat Readers Poll, ARTEMIS returns with their third Blue Note album ARBORESQUE out February 28, 2025. A paean to the sheer joy of collaboration and creativity, the album also explores a theme of natural and environmental beauty. The album is testament to the group’s evolving musical landscape featuring stellar arrangements and riveting originals contributed by all members of the band.

Each member of Artemis is a bandleader and composer, and the repertoire draws on each of their distinctive personalities, from original music to imaginative arrangements of eclectic material. Artemis performs with joy, power, passion, and high-wire intensity

Performances across North America and Europe at major venues and festivals have garnered high praise from audiences and critics alike. NPR hailed the band as “a killer line-up of players, composers and performers…who converge on an extremely cosmopolitan, sleek, rhythm-forward, modern sound.” It is no wonder that ARTEMIS has been awarded #1 Group of the Year in the Annual Downbeat Readers Poll in both 2023 and 2024.

The group is distinctive not only for bringing together singular artists, each renowned for their own remarkable solo careers; but for its multi-generational and globe-spanning line-up. Despite its relatively brief existence, ARTEMIS has been featured in Vanity Fair and on NPR’s Jazz Night in America, and has performed on some of the country’s most iconic stages, from Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Tisch Center for the Arts to the Newport Jazz Festival.

"Collectively, the sheer force of the group's ability is staggering!" ~ Downbeat

