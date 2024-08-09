KNKX provides over 3,000 lbs. of food for animal shelters during summer drive

Last week, the KNKX Summer Drive helped us kick off a new community partnership!

The generosity of listeners during the drive will help KNKX buy meals for the Seattle Humane and the Humane Society of Tacoma and Pierce County pet pantry initiatives. During times of trouble, these meals keep pets fed and prevent overcrowding of animal shelter beds.

Because of listener support, we are able to provide over 3,000 lbs of food for pets in need! We are grateful for the opportunity to work with local Humane Society chapters, and with KNKX donors, to impact the welfare of animals in our community.

Many of us in the KNKX family are pet owners, and everyone loves it when they make an appearance in the office. Jazz cats, news hounds, and blues birds bring joy to so many and are a vital part of our lives. We were so glad that we could help our furry and feathered friends while building a solid financial foundation for KNKX.

In addition to raising critical dollars to fund KNKX’s upcoming election season, and helping us pay that generosity back into our community, we also welcomed 110 new Sustainers during this campaign. Every July is “Sustainer Celebration Month” because Sustainers are the bedrock of our public service. This growing group of supporters ensures that KNKX has reliable funding, month after month, to continue bringing listeners across Western Washington the trusted voices, fact-driven journalism and soul-satisfying music you depend on.

If you joined KNKX for the first time as a Sustainer, are already a Sustainer who increased your pledge, or simply contributed a one-time gift, you made a real difference for the station that brings you jazz, blues, and local and NPR News. Thank you!

If you didn’t have a chance to give during our Sustaining Month, you are still welcome to make a gift at knkx.org/donate.