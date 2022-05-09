© 2022 Pacific Public Media

News

Photos: 7 rescued from yacht taking on water off Washington coast

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published May 9, 2022 at 4:21 PM PDT
Coast Guard 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crews from Station Grays Harbor and Station Quillayute River respond to a 143-foot yacht taking on water 25-miles off the Washington Coast, May 7, 2022. Coast Guard crews rescued the seven people aboard after the vessel took on water and became disabled.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier
Image showing a 143-foot yacht taking on water 25-miles off the Washington Coast, May 7, 2022. Coast Guard crews rescued the seven people aboard after the vessel took on water and became disabled.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier
Coast Guard Cutter Active, a 210-foot medium endurance cutter, arrives on scene to being towing a 143-foot yacht that took on water 25-miles off the Washington Coast, May 7, 2022. Coast Guard crews rescued the seven people aboard after the vessel took on water and became disabled.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier
Coast Guard Cutter Active, a 210-foot medium endurance cutter, begins towing a 143-foot yacht that took on water 25-miles off the Washington Coast, May 7, 2022. Coast Guard crews rescued the seven people aboard after the vessel took on water and became disabled.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier

SEATTLE (AP) — The Coast Guard says its crews rescued seven people over the weekend after a large yacht took on water and became disabled 25 miles (40 kilometers) off the Washington coast.

Workers at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River command center received a radio call from the crew of the 143-foot (44-meter) vessel at 6 a.m. Saturday, The U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release Monday.

The crew said the yacht was taking on water because they couldn’t get the transom door at the back of the yacht to close. The yacht crew members also said they engaged the engine room fire suppression system after seeing smoke, which disabled the vessel.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Astoria, lifeboat crews from Station Grays Harbor and Station Quillayute River, and a 210-foot medium endurance cutter were sent to the yacht for evacuations and towing.

No medical concerns and no pollution from the yacht were reported.

The cutter arrived that afternoon to tow the yacht toward the Strait of Juan De Fuca entrance where the tow would be passed to a commercial salvage company. That process took nearly 24 hours, according to the Coast Guard.

The commercial tug was scheduled to tow the yacht to a shipyard in Port Angeles for repairs.

