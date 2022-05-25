-
The community is looking for blood donations, legal assistance and funds for victims' families.
-
The 19 students and two teachers killed in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting were all in the same classroom, Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety told CNN on Wednesday.
-
"When are we gonna do something?!" the Golden State Warriors head coach asked Tuesday night. "I'm tired of the moments of silence. Enough."
-
Both survivors share their criticism of how, even years after shootings at their schools, no changes have been made to address mass gun violence in America.