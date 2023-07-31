-
In the 1960s, a lyrical Brazilian style of music lent a sweet touch to jazz. Robin Lloyd has the story of the bossa nova for the KNKX and Jazz24 A History of Jazz project.
-
The landmark Stan Getz/Charlie Byrd album Jazz Samba was recorded 60 years ago. The influential recording introduced the uniquely Brazilian 'Bossa Nova' style of music to jazz fans in the United States. Here's how it happened.
-
Vibist Susan Pascal invited saxophonist Pete Christlieb to join her group at Tula's in a celebration of Stan Getz and some of his collaborations with…