Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jazz

Jazz for the front porch

KNKX Public Radio | By Nick Morrison,
Abe Beeson
Published August 7, 2023 at 12:50 PM PDT
A photo taken by the Environmental Protection Agency in September 1973 of a farmhouse porch along route 73 in New York.
NARA/Anne LaBastille
/
Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
A photo taken by the Environmental Protection Agency in September 1973 of a farmhouse porch along route 73 in New York.

It's the end of a summer day, and the heat's been hammering you since you woke up. Now, at last, the sun has gone down, and it's time to seek a little relief.

You go out into the backyard, or onto the porch or fire escape, in the hope of cooling off. You sit back under the night sky, take a sip of an icy beverage and kick off your shoes. All you need now is some music to help you chill out even more. Well, here it is: the sound of the cool at the end of the day.

Jazz for the front porch

"Corcovado" is a classic summer-evening song by Antonio Carlos Jobim. With Astrud Gilberto practically whispering the words in the listener's ear, accompanied by the saxophone of Stan Getz and the guitar of João Gilberto, it's guaranteed to start the cooling process immediately.

If you're looking for cool, you're bound to encounter the guy who invented it, or at least personified it: Miles Davis. This performance of "Summer Night" is a beauty, featuring Davis in a quintet setting with George Coleman (sax), Victor Feldman (piano), Ron Carter (bass) and Frank Butler (drums).

In the mid-1920s, George Gershwin wrote three preludes for piano. "Prelude II" feels like it could have been written on a Manhattan fire escape during a hot, humid summer night. Gershwin's short piano piece has been expanded here by vibraphonist Gary Burton and pianist Makoto Ozone, but they remain true to the feel of the original, while adding liberal doses of their own coolness to take the edge off the heat.

When it comes to playing jazz ballads on the alto saxophone, nobody stands above Phil Woods. Alan and Marilyn Bergman and Michel Legrand wrote "The Summer Knows," a haunting song for the film The Summer of '42, and Woods explores all of its melodic possibilities. Of course, it helps that he's working with one of the most compelling and versatile pianists in jazz: the late, great Jaki Byard.

Stevie Ray Vaughan in a list of jazz songs? You bet. Those who only know Vaughan as a Texas blues guitarist should find "Riviera Paradise" to be a very pleasant surprise. If you're looking for a cool breeze at the end of a hot day, this song will take you where you want to go and keep you there for a while.

This article was originally published Aug. 11, 2008 for Jazz24.

Tags
Jazz summerStan GetzJoão GilbertoAstrud GilbertoAntonio Carlos JobimMiles DavisGary BurtonStevie Ray Vaughan
Nick Morrison
Nick began working at KNKX as a program host in the late 1980’s and, with the exception of a relatively brief hiatus, has been with the station ever since. Along with his work as a Midday Jazz host, Nick worked for several years as KNKX’s Music Director. He is now the station’s Production Manager and also serves as a fill-in host on KNKX’s jazz and blues programs.
See stories by Nick Morrison
Abe Beeson
Abe grew up in Western Washington, a 3rd generation Seattle/Tacoma kid. It was as a student at Pacific Lutheran University that Abe landed his first job at KNKX, editing and producing audio for news stories. It was a Christmas Day shift no one else wanted that gave Abe his first on-air experience which led to overnights, then Saturday afternoons, and started hosting Evening Jazz in 1998.
See stories by Abe Beeson
Related Content