The Grammy Award-winning artist and educator had shared an ALS diagnosis in 2022. She was best known for ballads such as "Killing Me Softly With His Song" and "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face."
Roberta Flack has been the voice behind your favorite slow jams since 1968. A classically trained pianist and humanitarian, Flack's legacy as a vocalist lives on even as ALS prevents her from performing.
In 1969, Roberta Flack debuted with her album “First Takes.” It included her version of a song written by Donny Hathaway, “Trying Times,” which addressed…