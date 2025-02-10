Patterns Fly leads a soaring soul jazz celebration in the KNKX studios

Patterns Fly is a trio that began almost by accident, but they’ve developed a new modern jazz sound that could only come from these three players at this particular time.

Portland-based keyboard player Galen Clark often worked with Seattle-based guitarist Andy Coe and drummer D’Vonne Lewis over the last two decades. They've collaborated on each other's projects, including Trio Subtonic and McTuff — but Patterns Fly is different.

The band’s name came after the trio booked a tour through California in 2023.

“Oh, we’re doing a bunch of shows in different cities, we need a name,” Coe said with a laugh.

A signature of the Patterns Fly sound is Clark’s extensive use of synthesizer.

“Playing synth-bass is a sound that I don’t use in every project. Getting weird with the keyboard pedals is my happy place and everybody here supports that,” he shared.

“It’s a whole different vibe, but we still get to be genuine in ourselves,” Lewis said of the group.

Coe agreed, adding that every group they play with is a little different.

"Any combo of people you get together is going to change the output,” he said.

All three Patterns Fly musicians have extensive experience playing outside the jazz world. Clark has toured on keys with rock band Sleater-Kinney; Lewis worked recently with hip-hop greats Digable Planets, and Coe has led many Grateful Dead tribute bands. That diverse skill set may not be immediately recognizable in Patterns Fly, but it’s there in each musician’s artistic perspective.

“This is a pretty cool outfit to explore pretty much any style we want,” Coe said smiling. “We don’t have anything quite like this.”

While they may have picked a name out of necessity, it seems to be a good fit.

“We explore different patterns,” Lewis explained, “weave in and out of different things, the name is associated with what we do: patterns fly!”

While you can find Clark, Coe and Lewis playing in numerous groups around Portland and Seattle, the Patterns Fly lineup will settle in at the Sunset Tavern in Seattle March 19 and the Eastside Club Tavern in Olympia March 20.

Until then, enjoy listening to the atmosphere, the groove, the melody and harmony of Patterns Fly.

Musicians:



Galen Clark - keyboards

Andy Coe - guitar

D'Vonne Lewis - drums

Songs:

