Patterns Fly brings Portland and Seattle friends together again

Performing as Patterns Fly, friends from Seattle and Portland reunite for a series of concerts around the Pacific Northwest this month. It's a musicians' version of seeing family for the holidays and we're all invited.

Longtime Seattle collaborators, guitarist Andy Coe and drummer D'Vonne Lewis are co-founders of the iconic Seattle organ trio McTuff. They have played with each other in countless lineups for nearly two decades.

The pair are joined by Galen Clark, a Portland keyboardist and leader of Trio Subtonic. Lewis has even performed and recorded with Trio Subtonic, who often engage guitarist Dan Balmer as a fourth member.

So, the music of Patterns Fly will be familiar to fans of these well-loved purveyors of groove-heavy improvisation. At the trio's recent appearance at the Seamonster Lounge they made a meal of the Trio Subtonic song "Riptide."

Coe and Lewis also contribute original songs to Patterns Fly, and when the three come together it’s impossible to stand still. Bring your dancing shoes when Patterns Fly wrap up their eight-show tour at the Eagles Olympia Dec. 18.

It may be the only tour for Patterns Fly, at least under that name, but these three are sure to meet up again in a future configuration. And of course, all three musicians are easy to find on stages around the Northwest.

Clark tours with the rock band Sleater-Kinney and singer Anna Tivel, and he co-leads the group Outer Orbit who will play the Olympia Funk Festival Feb. 2.

Coe and Lewis join organist Joe Doria and saxophonist Skerik in McTuff at Nectar Lounge Dec. 23.

The Andy Coe Band will be on stage at Nectar playing their annual “Dead of Winter” Grateful Dead tribute shows Jan. 26 and 27.

Lewis keeps his Simply Soulful Jamz series cooking at Simply Soulful Café Dec. 22 and Jan. 5. He’s also keeping busy with the groups Jazz Overhaul (Spanish Ballroom in Tacoma Dec. 29) and his own NW D’Lux with his former bandmate from Industrial Revelation, Josh Rawlings on keys.

Stay connected to KNKX and The New Cool in the New Year for more on the talented modern jazz musicians in our own backyard and around the world. Thanks for listening!

The New Cool airs Fridays at 9 p.m., hosted by Abe Beeson and produced by KNKX Public Radio in Seattle, Washington. LISTEN ON DEMAND