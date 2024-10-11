Singer José James blends soul and activism at the KNKX studios

No stranger to the Pacific Northwest, José James returned to the Emerald City to perform for two nights at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley. Along the way, this jazz singer for the hip-hop generation stopped by the KNKX Seattle studios for a smooth, soulful performance of tunes from his newest album 1978.

The album’s crisp production harks back to classic names like Quincy Jones and Leon Ware and is matched by socially conscious lyrics that resemble Marvin Gaye and Prince. Named after James’ birth year, 1978 consists of two themes: party and social activism. James seamlessly balanced the contrasting energies of disco party-themed and politically charged tunes in this KNKX Studio Session featuring a trio of some of today's top musicians in jazz and hip-hop.

James opened with “Let's Get It,” the lead track off 1978. It's a sensual groove from James that's served best on quiet storm radio stations. Much like the title, James’ eagerness to "get it" with his lover is evident through his yearning lyrics.

On “Black Orpheus (Don’t Look Back),” James called this “where Marvin Gaye meets Greek mythology.” After the performance, James emphasized the importance of moving forward as an individual, pointing to the story of Orpheus, and his only job, which was "to not look back."

These two songs served as checkpoints in 1978. From romance to activism, James finished off the three-song set with a powerful tribute to George Floyd called "38th & Chicago."

An album that took five years to complete, James’ 1978 is a mixture of what he experienced throughout the last five years, including the social unrest that took place in his birthplace of Minneapolis, Minnesota, his diverse and socially active upbringing, culminating in what he calls his own autobiography.

Check out José James’ latest studio session.

Musicians:



José James - guitar, vocals

Adar the Ambassador - keyboards

David Ginyard - bass

Jharis Yokley - drums

Songs:

