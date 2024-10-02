Re-connecting with saxophonist BrandonLee Cierley in the KNKX studios

BrandonLee Cierley made his debut eight years ago in the KNKX studios for a School of Jazz studio session as a college student. Now a driving force in Portland, Oregon’s music community, Cierley returned to the studios with a new band and the same passion for jazz.

The saxophonist from Tacoma relocated south during the Covid pandemic at the urging of his South Sound friend, Machado Mijiga. A multi-instrumentalist, Mijiga had made the move south himself, and has become Cierley’s musical “right-hand man.”

Cierley’s quartet included Puget Sound area musicians Anand Landon on guitar and Moe Weissner playing bass. The whole band did great work interpreting the saxophonist’s original songs.

Two brand new compositions and a song from Cierley’s recent album Camaraderie share Cierley’s sonic style — smooth-toned, soulful melodies with a hint of hip-hop swagger.

Cierley is planning a video-game themed EP with Mijiga soon and also broke more news to our studio session audience. He’s working on an album of dedications. “I haven’t told anybody this – you’re getting the first scoop!”

One of those dedications, “Naia’s Lullaby,” was written for a friend's new baby. Introducing it got him choked up, catching the bandleader and our audience by surprise. “I’ll just play it for you,” Cierley said quietly as he began the beautiful ballad.

Since our first introduction to “college kid” BrandonLee Cierley, he’s grown into a great person and a wonderful musician, and he’s becoming the jazz ambassador of I-5.

“Me and Machado are trying to bridge this gap,” he explained. “Seattle, Tacoma and Oregon – we’re so close! Why not… make a community out of it. We’re all just trying to make music and get it together.”

Musicians:



BrandonLee Cierley - saxophone

Anand Landon - guitar

Moe Weisner - bass

Machado Mijija - drums

Songs:

