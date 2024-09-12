Kareem Kandi World Orchestra celebrates longtime musical partnerships

The ever-modest but equally dedicated saxophonist Kareem Kandi brought together an incredible group of musicians, including renowned artists, drummer Ali Jackson, George Colligan on piano and Greg Feingold on bass.

The exclusive session culminated the quartets' weeks-long tour of the Pacific Northwest. Jackson, who once lived in Washington, returns for a few weeks each year to play and teach.

During the interview, Kandi, Jackson, and Colligan shared their views on the music and the preeminent importance of community while creating and learning.

Musicians:

Kareem Kandi - saxophone

Ali Jackson - drums

George Colligan - piano

Greg Feingold - bass

Songs:

1. Shufflonzo (Jackson)

2. For Kenny (Jackson)

3. 2K Blues (Jackson)