Kareem Kandi World Orchestra celebrates longtime musical partnerships

By Justus Sanchez
Published September 12, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
The ever-modest but equally dedicated saxophonist Kareem Kandi brought together an incredible group of musicians, including renowned artists, drummer Ali Jackson, George Colligan on piano and Greg Feingold on bass.

The exclusive session culminated the quartets' weeks-long tour of the Pacific Northwest. Jackson, who once lived in Washington, returns for a few weeks each year to play and teach.

During the interview, Kandi, Jackson, and Colligan shared their views on the music and the preeminent importance of community while creating and learning.

Musicians:

Kareem Kandi - saxophone
Ali Jackson - drums
George Colligan - piano
Greg Feingold - bass

Songs:

1. Shufflonzo (Jackson)
2. For Kenny (Jackson)

3. 2K Blues (Jackson)

Justus Sanchez
Justus arrived from KBEM FM Jazz 88.5 in Minneapolis, and the Association of Minnesota Public Educational Radio Stations (AMPERS), in the fall of 2023. For nine years he held many roles including Jazz Host and Production Director, producing a variety of programming highlighting new jazz artists, indigenous voices, veterans, history and beyond.
