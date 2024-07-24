Eric Gales brings sweet solo blues to the KNKX studios

Guitar virtuoso Eric Gales was at KNKX for a very special solo session. He is considered one of the best, if not the best guitarist on the planet. The praise has come from all over the music world, from people like Joe Bonamassa, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Albert King and Carlos Santana, who is his godfather.

If you listen to KNKX's radio show All Blues, you’ll hear him just about every night. He is arguably one of the most important and expressive guitarists of our time, in any genre. Starting at age 15, he’s made 19 studio albums and his most recent album, Crown, was nominated for a Grammy award in 2022.

Gales first held a guitar in his hands at the age of 4 and devoted himself entirely to learning his way around the instrument, guided by his older brother Eugene Gales. Eugene, who is 17 years older, introduced young Eric to a wide range of music that included blues, but also jazz, country, soul, rock and even classical music.

Through his mother, Eric also became familiar with gospel music and his father even jammed with Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf. Eric described his obsessive fascination with the guitar, often staying in his room for days without eating, so that he could learn how to play what was in his head.

Though he’s considered a “blues” player, his interests range far and wide to include guitarists like Eric Johnson, Robin Trower, Wes Montgomery, Chet Atkins, and of course Jimi Hendrix, to whom he’s often been compared.

He was signed to a major label record deal at 15, but kept that fact from his classmates, because he didn’t want to be treated as a rock star. But when he appeared as a child prodigy guitarist on the Arsenio Hall Show, his secret was out, and his professional career began.

Eric was a gracious and giving guest, baring himself and the deep emotions he conjures with his guitar. We talked about the origins of blues that came from the African American experience of slavery, and that blues music evolved as a way to find joy in a world of suffering. As a Black man in America, Eric told us that as much as 90% of his music comes from his internal pain.

He became emotional talking about the deep hurt that he feels inside, but that he is able to channel and transform that pain into joyful expression. He sees his talent as a gift and his role to evoke deep emotion with his music.

Eric stopped by KNKX while in the Northwest for a show July 8 at Marymoor Park, and also made an appearance at the Winthrop R&B Festival Saturday July 20.

Songs:

1) The Storm

2) My Own Best Friend

3) Little Wing