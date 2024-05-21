Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio Sessions

Nancy Erickson Lamont shares new original music in the KNKX studios

By Paige Hansen,
Abe Beeson
Published May 21, 2024 at 6:30 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Singer-songwriter Nancy Erickson Lamont dropped her fourth release the very day of her third KNKX Studio Session recording.

Through the Passages was produced by Johnaye Kendrick, a Grammy-winning member of the vocal quartet säje, who also plays multiple instruments on the recording.

Lamont was joined in the KNKX studios by her co-writer for the album's all-original songs, pianist Shawn Schlogel. He talked about their writing process compared to the method Lamont used with another co-writer, Los Angeles-based pianist Josh Nelson, who also plays on the release.

Lamont spoke about the poetic influences in her writing, which grew beyond her own personal experience to others in her life. One song on Through the Passages is from the perspective of her daughter when she first met her husband, who happened to be Lamont’s bassist.

Join Nancy Erickson Lamont and her band on a personal journey through three songs from the new album in this special performance.

Musicians:

  • Nancy Erickson Lamont - vocals
  • Shawn Schlogel - piano
  • Moe Weisner - bass
  • Stefan Schatz - drums
  • Jean Chaumont - guitar ("Haiku New Love")

Songs:

  1. Haiku New Love
  2. Ghost
  3. Tick Tock
Tags
Studio Sessions Nancy Erickson LamontShawn SchlogelJohnaye KendrickJosh Nelson
Paige Hansen
Paige Hansen has been heard on radio station 88.5 KNKX-FM for over 20 years where she’s hosted news & jazz. You can currently hear her hosting jazz weekdays & Sundays. She is also an active musician, writer and singer.
See stories by Paige Hansen
Abe Beeson
Abe grew up in Western Washington, a third generation Seattle/Tacoma kid. It was as a student at Pacific Lutheran University that Abe landed his first job at KNKX, editing and producing audio for news stories. It was a Christmas Day shift no one else wanted that gave Abe his first on-air experience which led to overnights, then Saturday afternoons, and started hosting Evening Jazz in 1998.
See stories by Abe Beeson
Related Stories