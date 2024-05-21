Nancy Erickson Lamont shares new original music in the KNKX studios

Singer-songwriter Nancy Erickson Lamont dropped her fourth release the very day of her third KNKX Studio Session recording.

Through the Passages was produced by Johnaye Kendrick, a Grammy-winning member of the vocal quartet säje, who also plays multiple instruments on the recording.

Lamont was joined in the KNKX studios by her co-writer for the album's all-original songs, pianist Shawn Schlogel. He talked about their writing process compared to the method Lamont used with another co-writer, Los Angeles-based pianist Josh Nelson, who also plays on the release.

Lamont spoke about the poetic influences in her writing, which grew beyond her own personal experience to others in her life. One song on Through the Passages is from the perspective of her daughter when she first met her husband, who happened to be Lamont’s bassist.

Join Nancy Erickson Lamont and her band on a personal journey through three songs from the new album in this special performance.

Musicians:



Nancy Erickson Lamont - vocals

Shawn Schlogel - piano

Moe Weisner - bass

Stefan Schatz - drums

Jean Chaumont - guitar ("Haiku New Love")

Songs:

