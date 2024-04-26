Healing blues: Ruthie Foster performs in the KNKX Studios

Ruthie Foster is a Texas-based singer/songwriter who seamlessly weaves together blues, soul, gospel and even reggae. You can hear several of her songs on both KNKX jazz and blues programs. She’s been nominated five times for a Grammy Award and won multiple Blues Music Awards.

Her latest album Healing Time came out in 2022 and received one those Grammy nods in the Best Contemporary Blues Album category. Foster visited Seattle earlier in April, putting on a show at The Triple Door, and stopping by the KNKX Seattle Studios for a performance and conversation with KNKX All Blues host John Kessler.

Foster has described herself as a shy child who tried to blend in with her church choir. Then the day came for her to sing a solo and she very quickly learned to be confident about her voice.

Foster talked about how her newest album Healing Time was written, recorded and released amidst the pandemic. Something different about this recording was that she worked with her band members writing and arranging all the music, leading to a more organic feel and one that did in fact serve as literal “healing time” for them.

Joining Foster were her longtime bandmates Scottie Miller on piano, Larry Fulcher on bass and Brannen Temple on drums. All of these musicians have very impressive recording and touring credits.

Miller is a member of the Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame who has released 11 solo albums as a singer-songwriter. Larry Fulcher is an elite studio bassist whose credits include Smokey Robinson and The Crusaders, as well as numerous reggae artists including The Wailers and Third World. Temple is a three-time Grammy winner himself having played with Robben Ford, Eric Burdon, Lizz Wright and Eric Johnson.

It was a treat to have all of these musicians in our studios, and with Ruthie Foster running the show we know you'll love these blues.

Musicians:



Ruthie Foster - guitar, vocals

Scottie Miller - piano, backing vocals

Larry Fulcher - bass, backing vocals

Brannen Templer - drums, backing vocals

Songs:

