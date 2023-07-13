Emmet Cohen brings his trio and a studio audience back to KNKX

Pianist Emmet Cohen performed his first in-person KNKX studio session since 2019.

Behind the scenes, this session marked two major milestones: It's the first recorded in KNKX's new Seattle studios next to Pike Place Market, a major move after more than 20 years in Belltown. Cohen's performance was also the first with a live session audience since before the pandemic.

Cohen made the most of the forced isolation. He launched a streaming video series, Live at Emmet's Place, which grew from a trio on cell phone video to a more professional set-up and a number of high-profile special guests.

For this visit to KNKX, Cohen was joined by bassist Phillip Norris and longtime collaborator Kyle Poole at the drums.

The three have an uncanny sense of each other's improvisation and fired through a complex arrangement of "The Surrey with the Fringe on Top" from the musical Oklahoma and Cohen's original song "Spillin' the Tea" before settling into a gorgeous reading of the classic big band song "Li'l Darlin'" for their finale.

In a conversation with KNKX jazz host Abe Beeson, Cohen talked about emerging from pandemic closures in great demand and getting back to touring. He also spoke about his connection with fans both young and old and his own musical efforts to bridge the jazz tradition with a modern attitude.

We're excited to share this performance with all of you — as excited as we are for a bright future of exclusive performances in our new Seattle home.

Musicians:



Emmet Cohen - piano

Phillip Norris - bass

Kyle Poole - drums

Songs:

