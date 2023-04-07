Eric Krasno and Stanton Moore pay tribute to female musicians

The new album Book of Queens from guitarist Eric Krasno and drummer Stanton Moore is a strong collection of songs by female composers. They were at Jazz Alley recently to share their new music with keyboardist Eric Finland and stopped by Avast! Recording to perform an exclusive session for KNKX.

The Krasno-Moore Project was formed about a year ago after the pair spent time together during the New Orleans Jazz Festival. They were determined to make a record together, and in consultation with their wives (both coincidentally named Laura) the pair committed to the songs of their favorite women in music.

Moore, relating the playlists his 18-year-old daughter makes for him, said they were determined to play the music of not only great soul musicians like Aretha Franklin and Sharon Jones but also the top stars of today. Interestingly, some of the strongest recordings on Book of Queens come from unlikely sources.

The heavy, mid-tempo funk of "Carried Away" by Grammy-winning pop star H.E.R. is built on a catchy guitar riff and a tight arrangement the trio spent extra time perfecting before the session began. "Slow Burn" by country star Kacey Musgraves is just that. The Krasno-Moore Project creates a relaxed, back-porch feeling on another charming melody that might be new to the fans of this trio.

Krasno said that their early attempts at "You Know I'm No Good" by Amy Winehouse confirmed to the group that the concept was strong. Their version hints at John Scofield's edgy tones while Moore adds subtle but creative syncopation anchored by Finland's solid organ work.

During the studio session, both Krasno and Moore praised the many talented women musicians they've collaborated with in their careers, including Irma Thomas and Ledisi. They also entertained the idea of furthering the concept on another album, whether as an immediate sequel or a project further down the road.

The Krasno-Moore Project is a soulful new group worth getting to know, and Book of Queens is a wonderful new collection of music by women worth saluting.

Artists:



Stanton Moore - drums

Eric Krasno - guitar

Eric Finland - keyboards

Songs:

