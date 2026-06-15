From Olympia to Bellingham, itineraries for local World Cup fans

There are five official fan zones plus the Renton base camp in our region. From hiking to art to whale watching, these places offer lots to do beyond soccer. The KNKX team has put together a list of things to do for everyone, from locals to visitors to super fans to people who just want a break.

Bellingham

Outdoor recreation remains Bellingham’s greatest draw. Local favorites include:

Sitting on the I-5 corridor between two host cities, Bellingham is offering free block party-style watch parties and other viewing events. There is also a new sports shuttle through Bellair Charters.

“I'm considering going to a game in Vancouver, because of this shuttle,” Visit Bellingham spokesperson Becky Mandelbaum said.

Bellingham’s Trackside Beer Garden, located at a new waterfront development, will host six free watch parties for key matches throughout the summer.

On June 19 — the Team USA vs. Australia game — there will be a block party event on downtown’s Commercial Street and a watch party at Trackside.

game — there will be a block party event on downtown’s Commercial Street and a watch party at Trackside. Bellingham Sportsplex will have “Saturday Family Fun Fan Zones” with billiard soccer and soccer darts, along with “bubble soccer” where people can romp around in inflated plastic spheres.

Everett

Visitors looking for a complete day trip can "be surprised!" in Everett.

“It’s really programmed to be for diverse audiences, but also a family friendly event,” said Tyler Chism, Everett’s economic development and marketing manager. “So whether you’re into soccer or not, you’re going to have a great time.”

Everett’s historic waterfront Boxcar Park will feature live match broadcasts, food trucks, beer gardens and a pre-match DJ. The free event is for all ages and will offer face painting, gaming trailers, soccer activities and programming from Imagine Children’s Museum. The dates are June 11, 12, 18 and 19.

Parking near the port is scarce, so it's recommended that visitors take one of the free shuttles from Everett Station and Everpark Garage.

Bremerton

From beer to boats, Bremerton visitors have a host of options.

The Kitsap History Museum and the Puget Sound Naval Museum are options for those who want to explore the region's history.

and the are options for those who want to explore the region's history. The downtown association is holding the Bremerton Beer Festival on Father’s Day. Tickets to participate in tastings are required.

Bremerton's fan zone is within walking distance of the city’s ferry terminal. If you’re traveling from Seattle, you can hop on the Kitsap Fast Ferry , or a Washington state ferry , to make your way over to the western edge of the Puget Sound.

All Bremerton fan zone events are free and open to all ages. The Bremerton Downtown Association is pairing matches with live music and other activities. Some watch parties will also have themes, such as a Juneteenth block party , Pride Night , and the United State’s 250th anniversary . Food and drinks will be available. Adults are also free to walk around the fan zone with alcoholic beverages.

Renton

Renton, the base camp for the Belgium National Team, has theater and waterfront walks. For people who want an alternative to soccer, it also has golf.

The Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park spans a section of the Lake Washington shore, allowing for activities on the land and water.

People can visit a memorial for Jimi Hendrix at the Greenwood Memorial Park cemetery.

Renton Civic Theatre is putting on performances of Footloose until June 21.

Renton is home to Topgolf, a driving range for golfing enthusiasts.



For soccer fans, the City of Renton turned a former gravel pit into an outdoor gathering space, equipped with a playground, a stage and a futsal court. Called Legacy Square , it boasts a 15-foot screen to show the matches.

A free watch party Renton Ready to Play will take place in the new park on June 18. There will be family-friendly activities and games, as well as an all-ages beverage garden.

During the World Cup, the Belgium National Team will call the Virginia Mason Athletic Center home, which will likely draw fans trying to catch a glimpse of their favorite players. It’s also where the Seattle Sounders usually practice.

Puyallup

The Puyallup Tribe of Indians is the first Indigenous nation to be formally represented at the World Cup. The tribe plans to celebrate with fireworks, watch parties and traditional games.

The tribe will host watch parties at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians Administration building on Puyalupabsh St.

The tribe will host the 2026 World Cup Pow-Wow from June 19-21.

from June 19-21. A three-day Stickgame Tournament takes place from June 26-28. A traditional Coast Salish guessing game, one player hides a bone in each hand — one marked and the other unmarked. That team uses body language and other mechanisms to throw off their opponents, who have to guess which hand contains the unmarked bone.

The Puyallup Tribe is holding other watch parties across the area, including at the Emerald Queen Casino, Woven Seafood and Chophouse, Commencement Bay Cannabis on 72nd St. and Firecracker Alley.

Olympia-Lacey

Open-air waterfront views and the atmosphere of a smaller town beckon soccer viewers to the Olympia-Lacey fan zone . Organizers hope spectators will come for the fan zone events and enjoy all that Thurston County has to offer.

For soccer fans, the capital city and its biggest suburb have joined forces to offer giant LED screens, music, family-friendly fun and a wide variety of food to accompany four days of live match screenings on June 19, 24, 25, and 26 at Port Plaza on Budd Inlet in downtown Olympia.

Get there early to snag a picnic table seat or tall table. Bring chairs if you want to sit.

General admission is $10 per match for adults and free for youth 12 and under; a VIP experience is available for $75. Outside food is welcome. Since the fan zone is all outdoors, people should come dressed for the weather.

Indoor watch parties for all the matches will be hosted at the Palisade Declivity Event Center in nearby Tumwater.

in nearby Tumwater. Free Community Soccer Day will take place at Capitol Soccer Fields on June 27. All ages, anyone can play, 10am -1pm. ‘Join a 3V3 Jamboree’ and bring your friends! Play first, then go watch the pros.

"We are a fully outdoor event, so we are rain or shine — hopefully shine," said Jennie Foglia-Jones, event coordinator for the Olympia Lacey Fan Zone. "Bring whatever you need for the weather to the event."

For more on events and tips for around Seattle and Western Washington, head to KNKX's guide to the World Cup.

KNKX reporters Mitch Borden, Freddy Monares, Bellamy Pailthorp, Izzy Ross, Nate Sanford and Anna Marie Yanny contributed to this guide.