Kelsey Plum to become first Washington women's hoops player to have jersey retired

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published November 4, 2024 at 3:23 PM PST
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots during a WNBA basketball semifinal game against New York , Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas.
Ronda Churchill
/
AP
SEATTLE (AP) — Kelsey Plum will become the first women's basketball player in Washington history to have her jersey retired.

The school announced Friday that Plum's No. 10 jersey will be hung from the rafters on Jan. 18, 2025, when Washington takes on Purdue.

Plum, in a statement released by the school, said she was proud to be Husky and that Washington shaped her as a player and a person.

“It means the world to me to receive this honor and to celebrate it with my family, friends and alumni,” she said.

Plum was expected to be on hand Saturday when the Huskies football team takes on Southern California.

Plum played at Washington from 2013-17 and departed as the NCAA's all-time scoring leader with 3,527 points. Caitlin Clark of Iowa broke that record last season.

Plum helped the Las Vegas Aces to WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023. She won a gold medal with the U.S. women's team at the Paris Olympics and also won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 3x3 basketball.

