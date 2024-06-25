Sportscaster Kenny Mayne's quest to prove he beat Ken Griffey Jr. in Wiffle Ball contest
Kenny Mayne watches himself throw a Wiffle Ball at Pacific Science Center, recorded in 1989. Mayne made a documentary about how he remembers beating Ken Griffey Jr. in a Wiffle Ball throwing contest.
Video still of Mariner Ken Griffey Jr. walking with teammate Harold Reynolds and sportscaster Kenny Mayne in 1989. The men met at Pacific Science Center for a Wiffle Ball throwing contest.
Did a TV sports anchor beat Mariners legend and Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. in a Wiffle Ball throwing contest?
That's what former ESPN SportsCenter host Kenny Mayne thought happened in 1989. And, he set out to try to prove it in a documentary that's part of this year's Seattle Film Festival.
"Wiffle Ball" is being screened at 1 p.m. Wed., June 26, at Aegis Living - Queen Anne Rodgers Park. https://www.theseattlefilmfestival.com/
