Sportscaster Kenny Mayne's quest to prove he beat Ken Griffey Jr. in Wiffle Ball contest

Did a TV sports anchor beat Mariners legend and Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. in a Wiffle Ball throwing contest?

That's what former ESPN SportsCenter host Kenny Mayne thought happened in 1989. And, he set out to try to prove it in a documentary that's part of this year's Seattle Film Festival.

"Wiffle Ball" is being screened at 1 p.m. Wed., June 26, at Aegis Living - Queen Anne Rodgers Park. https://www.theseattlefilmfestival.com/

