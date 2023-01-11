© 2023 Pacific Public Media

Rapinoe re-signs with OL Reign for upcoming NWSL season

KNKX Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 11, 2023 at 2:54 PM PST
OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe reacts during the second half of an NWSL soccer match against the Washington Spirit, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Seattle.

SEATTLE (AP) — Megan Rapinoe has re-signed with OL Reign for the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season.

Terms of the deal announced Wednesday were not made public. The move comes exactly 10 years after Rapinoe was allocated as a national team player to the Reign.

“I’m back, Seattle! This club means the world to me, and I’m fully committed to helping this team to the best of my ability,” Rapinoe said in a statement.

Rapinoe, 37, is one of just five players who have been with the same club since 2013, the NWSL's first season. She has scored 47 regular-season goals during her career, tying her for sixth all-time in the league.

She shared the team lead in both goals (seven) and assists (four) in 14 matches last season.

Rapinoe first played for the U.S. senior national team in 2006. She has won two Women's World Cup titles and an Olympic gold medal for the United States. She won the Ballon d'Or and the Best FIFA Women's Player award in 2019, the year the United States won its most recent World Cup title.

Last year she was awarded the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

