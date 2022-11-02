A detailed account of Manny Ellis' killing conflicts with officers’ story

The Walk Home is a podcast, produced by KNKX in partnership with The Seattle Times, about the life and death of Manny Ellis, a Black man killed in Tacoma police custody in 2020.

Episode 6 is out on Wednesday. KNKX South Sound Reporter Kari Plog joined Morning Edition Host Kirsten Kendrick to discuss an excerpt from the new episode.

You'll hear about the Washington Attorney General's investigation, which conflicts with the officers' description of events the night Manny died. The Attorney General's office spent months compiling a minute by minute, and sometimes second by second, account of Manny's killing by stitching together audio, video and witness testimony.

A warning to listeners that this excerpt includes intense audio recordings and descriptions of violence.

This evidence was used to charge three officers with felonies: Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins with second-degree murder, and Timothy Rankine with first-degree manslaughter. All of them have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Subscribe to the series at thewalkhomepodcast.org and listen to the six episodes that are out now on all podcast platforms.