South Sound

A detailed account of Manny Ellis' killing conflicts with officers’ story

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick,
Kari PlogVivian McCall
Published November 2, 2022 at 5:00 AM PDT
A colorful mural reads "Justice for Manny" and a Black man smiling.
Melissa Ponder
/
KNKX File Photo
A mural in Tacoma painted for what would have been Manny Ellis' 34th birthday.

The Walk Home is a podcast, produced by KNKX in partnership with The Seattle Times, about the life and death of Manny Ellis, a Black man killed in Tacoma police custody in 2020.

Episode 6 is out on Wednesday. KNKX South Sound Reporter Kari Plog joined Morning Edition Host Kirsten Kendrick to discuss an excerpt from the new episode.

You'll hear about the Washington Attorney General's investigation, which conflicts with the officers' description of events the night Manny died. The Attorney General's office spent months compiling a minute by minute, and sometimes second by second, account of Manny's killing by stitching together audio, video and witness testimony.

A warning to listeners that this excerpt includes intense audio recordings and descriptions of violence.

This evidence was used to charge three officers with felonies: Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins with second-degree murder, and Timothy Rankine with first-degree manslaughter. All of them have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Subscribe to the series at thewalkhomepodcast.org and listen to the six episodes that are out now on all podcast platforms.

Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick has been hosting Morning Edition on KNKX/KPLU since 2006. She has worked in news radio for more than 30 years. Kirsten is also a sports lover. She handles most sports coverage at the station, including helping produce a two-part series on the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the ongoing series "Going Deep."
See stories by Kirsten Kendrick
Kari Plog
Kari Plog is an award-winning reporter covering the South Sound, including Pierce, Thurston and Kitsap counties. Before transitioning to public radio in 2018, Kari worked as a print journalist at The News Tribune in Tacoma.
See stories by Kari Plog
Vivian McCall
Vivian McCall is a reporter, producer and host at KNKX. Originally from Texas, Vivian spent the majority of her journalism career in Chicago. She loves having fun with sound and digging into cool science stories.
See stories by Vivian McCall
