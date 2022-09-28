© 2022 Pacific Public Media

South Sound

The best months and most turbulent times of Manny Ellis’ life

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick,
Kari PlogVivian McCall
Published September 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
A person wearing an orange jacket hangs a poster illustrating Manny Ellis smiling with the words "Happy Farther's Day Manny" below.
Parker Miles Blohm
/
KNKX
Supporters of Manuel Ellis hang a poster with his photo during a celebration in Tacoma's Hilltop neighborhood.

The Walk Home podcast, produced by KNKX in partnership with The Seattle Times, tells the story of Manny Ellis, a Black man who died in police custody in 2020.

KNKX’s South Sound reporter Kari Plog joined Morning Edition Host Kirsten Kendrick to talk about the latest episode, which digs into how Manny lived, the ups and downs and listeners will hear from Manny himself for the first time through court recordings.

This episode shows how Manny’s walk home didn’t start the night that he was killed but instead, it started 33 years before that. Listen to their conversation above.

You can subscribe to the series at thewalkhomepodcast.org and listen to the full episode on all podcast platforms.

South Sound The Walk HomeManuel EllisMonèt Carter-MixonKNKX original
Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick has been hosting Morning Edition on KNKX/KPLU since 2006. She has worked in news radio for more than 30 years. Kirsten is also a sports lover. She handles most sports coverage at the station, including helping produce a two-part series on the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the ongoing series "Going Deep."
Kari Plog
Kari Plog is an award-winning reporter covering the South Sound, including Pierce, Thurston and Kitsap counties. Before transitioning to public radio in 2018, Kari worked as a print journalist at The News Tribune in Tacoma.
Vivian McCall
Vivian McCall is a reporter, producer and host at KNKX. Originally from Texas, Vivian spent the majority of her journalism career in Chicago. She loves having fun with sound and digging into cool science stories.
