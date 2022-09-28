The best months and most turbulent times of Manny Ellis’ life

The Walk Home podcast, produced by KNKX in partnership with The Seattle Times, tells the story of Manny Ellis, a Black man who died in police custody in 2020.

KNKX’s South Sound reporter Kari Plog joined Morning Edition Host Kirsten Kendrick to talk about the latest episode, which digs into how Manny lived, the ups and downs and listeners will hear from Manny himself for the first time through court recordings.

This episode shows how Manny’s walk home didn’t start the night that he was killed but instead, it started 33 years before that. Listen to their conversation above.

You can subscribe to the series at thewalkhomepodcast.org and listen to the full episode on all podcast platforms.