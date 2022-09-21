© 2022 Pacific Public Media

What Pierce County officials knew in the days following Manny Ellis' death

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick,
Vivian McCallKari Plog
Published September 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
The Walk Home is a podcast from KNKX produced in partnership with the Seattle Times. It tells the story of Manny Ellis, a Black man who died in Tacoma police custody in 2020.

Morning Edition Host Kirsten Kendrick sat down with KNKX’s South Sound reporter Kari Plog to talk about what you will hear in the third episode of The Walk Home. Kari takes us behind the scenes of the investigation and we learn what Pierce County officials knew in the days immediately following Ellis' death. Listen to their conversation above.

You can subscribe to the series at thewalkhomepodcast.org and listen to the rest of that episode now on all podcast platforms.

Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick has been hosting Morning Edition on KNKX/KPLU since 2006. She has worked in news radio for more than 30 years. Kirsten is also a sports lover. She handles most sports coverage at the station, including helping produce a two-part series on the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the ongoing series "Going Deep."
Vivian McCall
Vivian McCall is a reporter, producer and host at KNKX. Originally from Texas, Vivian spent the majority of her journalism career in Chicago. She loves having fun with sound and digging into cool science stories.
Kari Plog
Kari Plog is an award-winning reporter covering the South Sound, including Pierce, Thurston and Kitsap counties. Before transitioning to public radio in 2018, Kari worked as a print journalist at The News Tribune in Tacoma.
