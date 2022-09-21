What Pierce County officials knew in the days following Manny Ellis' death

The Walk Home is a podcast from KNKX produced in partnership with the Seattle Times. It tells the story of Manny Ellis, a Black man who died in Tacoma police custody in 2020.

Morning Edition Host Kirsten Kendrick sat down with KNKX’s South Sound reporter Kari Plog to talk about what you will hear in the third episode of The Walk Home. Kari takes us behind the scenes of the investigation and we learn what Pierce County officials knew in the days immediately following Ellis' death. Listen to their conversation above.

