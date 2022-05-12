‘This isn’t the department it claims to be’: Allegations of institutional racism in Tacoma police force
Valencia Brooks, a Black police officer who retired in February after 32 years at the Tacoma Police Department, filed 18 complaints over her career, taking aim what she saw as engrained racism in the department. Only one was eventually upheld, and that one only in part.
Ellen M. Banner
Valencia Brooks, a Black police officer who retired in February after 32 years at the Tacoma Police Department, chats with a woman in the lobby of the Tacoma Police Department Headquarters as the woman waits to speak with a detective about an incident.
Ellen M. Banne
Valencia Brooks holds her retired Tacoma police badge and displays her tattoo “Romans 12:21.” The Bible verse says, “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”
Ellen M. Banner
A tile design at the Tacoma Police Department represents “the thin blue line,” a symbol that has grown more controversial in recent years. The department removed “thin blue line” stickers on police cars after initially rejecting Officer Valencia Brooks’ request to do so.
Ellen M. Banner
Earlier this week The Seattle Times published an investigation describing allegations of racism in the Tacoma Police Department, documented by a retired officer over two decades.
Valencia Brooks, a Black woman, worked for the department for 30 years. She filed 18 complaints and provided those records to senior investigative reporter Patrick Malone.
He talked with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick about Brooks' career, her experience at the Tacoma Police Department and the records she provided.