‘This isn’t the department it claims to be’: Allegations of institutional racism in Tacoma police force

Earlier this week The Seattle Times published an investigation describing allegations of racism in the Tacoma Police Department, documented by a retired officer over two decades.

Valencia Brooks, a Black woman, worked for the department for 30 years. She filed 18 complaints and provided those records to senior investigative reporter Patrick Malone.

He talked with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick about Brooks' career, her experience at the Tacoma Police Department and the records she provided.