© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
South Sound

‘This isn’t the department it claims to be’: Allegations of institutional racism in Tacoma police force

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick,
Vivian McCall
Published May 12, 2022 at 10:24 AM PDT
Valencia Brooks, a Black woman, stands outside of the Tacoma Police Department Headquarters in street clothes.
1 of 4  — 218811
Valencia Brooks, a Black police officer who retired in February after 32 years at the Tacoma Police Department, filed 18 complaints over her career, taking aim what she saw as engrained racism in the department. Only one was eventually upheld, and that one only in part.
Ellen M. Banner
A historic Tacoma Police Patrol carriage sits in the lobby of the Tacoma Police Department. Two women, one seated, talk in the background.
2 of 4  — 218811
Valencia Brooks, a Black police officer who retired in February after 32 years at the Tacoma Police Department, chats with a woman in the lobby of the Tacoma Police Department Headquarters as the woman waits to speak with a detective about an incident.
Ellen M. Banne
A wrist with a tattoo reading "Romans 12:21" next to a badge that reads "Police Officer, Tacoma Police, Retired"
3 of 4  — 218811
Valencia Brooks holds her retired Tacoma police badge and displays her tattoo “Romans 12:21.” The Bible verse says, “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”
Ellen M. Banner
Words in blue tile on the walkway to the Tacoma Police Department Headquarters read "And walk the thin blue line."
4 of 4  — 218811
A tile design at the Tacoma Police Department represents “the thin blue line,” a symbol that has grown more controversial in recent years. The department removed “thin blue line” stickers on police cars after initially rejecting Officer Valencia Brooks’ request to do so.
Ellen M. Banner

Earlier this week The Seattle Times published an investigation describing allegations of racism in the Tacoma Police Department, documented by a retired officer over two decades.

Valencia Brooks, a Black woman, worked for the department for 30 years. She filed 18 complaints and provided those records to senior investigative reporter Patrick Malone.

He talked with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick about Brooks' career, her experience at the Tacoma Police Department and the records she provided.

Tags

South Sound tacoma police departmentRacismSeattle TimesTacoma Police
Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick has been hosting KNKX’s Morning Edition since 2006. She handles all aspects of the show - from news selection and writing to audio production. Kirsten has worked in radio for 30 years. She was born in Ohio, grew up in Indiana and attended high school and college in North Texas. In addition to being a journalist and active in the public radio host community, Kirsten is also sports lover. She and her husband live in Seattle with their son and their dog.
See stories by Kirsten Kendrick
Vivian McCall
See stories by Vivian McCall