Memorial takes place for fallen Pierce County Sheriff deputy

PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) — A memorial took place on Friday for Pierce County Deputy Dominique "Dom" Calata.

The 35-year-old died March 16 after he was shot during a SWAT team standoff in Spanaway.

A procession began Friday morning at the Washington State Fairgrounds, following a route that concluded at the Church for All Nations in Parkland. A memorial service started around 1 p.m. at the church. More than 2,500 people were in attendance.

The South Sound Gang Task Force was serving a warrant March 15 for second-degree assault for Jeremy Dayton, 40. The task force had asked for help from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT team due to Dayton’s prior felony convictions, according to Wendy Haddow, a spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department, which is assisting with the investigation.

During the operation, gunfire was exchanged between Dayton and law enforcement, Haddow said. Calata and Scaniffe were shot. Dayton was killed at the scene.

Calata worked for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department for more than six years and was assigned to the patrol division of the Edgewood Police Department. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran and served in the National Guard for the past seven years.

He leaves behind a wife and a young son.

KNKX reporter Lilly Ana Fowler contributed to this report.