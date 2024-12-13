Tacoma seeks state help to keep homeless shelters open

The number of homeless shelter beds in Tacoma could drop significantly next summer if the city doesn’t secure new state funding.

The city’s temporary and emergency homeless shelters depend on federal pandemic relief money, which will dry up at the end of 2024. The state Department of Commerce’s $3 million grant allowed Tacoma to keep the shelters running until June 2025, but the state has not identified funding to keep them open after that date.

Tacoma currently funds five emergency shelters with a combined 367 beds. But in a news release this week, the city said it faces the “difficult decision” of closing most of those shelters in June 2025 because of the shortfall. Under the current plan , only one emergency shelter is slated to remain open past June: Stability Site, a 100-person shelter operated by Catholic Community Services.

The city also funds three temporary shelters – shelters managed by local nonprofits and faith-based groups on a short-term basis – with a combined 112 beds. Two were already going to close this year as part of a broader shift in strategy, said city spokesperson Maria Lee. The third, Bethlehem Baptist Church, will close in June if the city does not find additional funding.

Lee said Tacoma officials are planning to meet with state lawmakers next week to ask for money to keep the shelters open through the rest of 2025.

Caleb Carbone, the city’s homeless strategy, systems and services manager, told councilmembers during a meeting this week that city staffers are preparing for multiple outcomes.

“Staff is working on a plan to include both being funded to sustain our shelter system, or we can scale our services with partial funding,” Carbone said.

In addition to the temporary and emergency shelters, Tacoma also helps fund eight permanent shelters with a combined 620 beds. All are slated to remain open. Lee said the city is also investing heavily in “housing and support services over temporary fixes,” and that the city is working to make sure individuals displaced from closed shelters are placed with more permanent supportive options.

Tacoma counted 2,661 people experiencing homelessness during its 2024 point-in-time count, an annual one-day census of people living outside. The 2025-26 budget approved by the City Council last week includes cuts and plans for layoffs after it grappled with a $24 million budget deficit.