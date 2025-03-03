Tacoma counters Trump orders with immigration, LGTBQ+ resolutions

Tacoma is the latest city in Washington to issue formal statements pledging to protect LGBTQ+ and immigrant community members.

Tacoma joins Olympia, Shoreline and Spokane in ramping up support for residents who have been subject to President Donald Trump’s executive orders since he took office in January.

Last Tuesday, Tacoma City Council members unanimously passed two resolutions focused on LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights.

The first resolution, sponsored by City Councilmember Olgy Diaz, affirms the city’s commitment to treating all individuals with respect regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. It declares that the city will “actively oppose” any federal action that “threatens the rights, safety, or dignity of LGBTQIA2s+ individuals.” The resolution states that people have the right to “obtain, provide, or facilitate gender affirming care, especially for youth”; access facilities that align with their gender identity; and engage in speech supporting LGBTQ+ people, including drag or other cultural performances. It says city resources won’t be used to investigate or assist in investigations against individuals exercising any of those rights.

“At a time when our rights are uncertain and our very existence is being challenged and denied, we are here to say that Tacoma will stand up and say ‘We’re with you,’” Diaz said when voting to pass the resolution.

The move followed the Olympia City Council, which declared itself Washington’s first “sanctuary city” for LGBTQ+ people in January. Officials in Shoreline passed a similar resolution affirming its commitment to LGBTQ+ rights in February.

The LGBTQ+ resolutions passed by Tacoma, Olympia and Shoreline all call attention to Project 2025 , a conservative Heritage Foundation policy agenda for Trump’s second term that city officials described as outlining “further plans to remove the established rights and criminalize the existence of transgender people.”

Tacoma also signaled support for immigrant communities last week with a separate resolution that formally aligns the city with existing state immigration law , which restricts local agencies, including law enforcement, from requiring asking about a person’s immigration status in order for them to receive services, or from collecting immigration information.

As of 2022, over 12% of Tacoma’s population was born outside the United States, the resolution says.

On the campaign trail, Trump pledged to crack down on illegal immigration and carry out the “largest deportation program in American history.”

“This is a fearful time for many of our immigrant communities,” said Tacoma City Councilmember Joe Bushnell, who co-sponsored the resolution. “We need to make sure that we are doing everything we can within our power as a city to protect all our residents.”

The Spokane City Council voted 5-2 to pass a similar resolution on immigrants in early February, pledging to support Washington’s immigration law and find funding for legal services for undocumented immigrants. Hundreds of people packed City Hall to speak for and against the resolution.

“The federal government continues to threaten local jurisdictions to intimidate us, however, the city must and will continue to live by our values,” said Councilmember Zack Zappone, one of the resolution’s sponsors.

Spokane Councilmember Michael Cathcart, who voted against the resolution, argued that it wouldn’t actually do anything to protect immigrants, and that it might put Spokane in the crosshairs of the federal administration.

City resolutions are largely symbolic. Tacoma City Councilmember Jamika Scott voted for both resolutions last Tuesday, but she also warned that the resolutions might “create false hope.”

“We are limited in what we can do, and we have to be honest about the dangers that marginalized people and communities face, and this resolution does not shield anyone from federal legislation,” Scott said.

With local governments’ power limited, Scott said the entire community will ultimately have to step up to protect people from the new administration.

“Statements and symbolic actions may temporarily soothe, but if we are to make a true impact, we must go beyond statements and focus on tangible action,” Scott said.