Parlor Greens debut album is soul jazz built from love and admiration

The debut album from Parlor Greens is premium organ trio soul, and the result of love at first meeting for three talented musicians.

Guitarist Jimmy James, co-leader of Seattle's soul kings the True Loves, was the original guitarist with the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio. Adam Scone is well-known for his organ playing in New York with saxophonist Neal Sugarman's Sugarman Three. Tim Carman's drumming has made the Boston trio GA-20 one of the top blues acts of the past decade.

Brought together by Colemine Records founder Terry Cole for this project, In Green / We Dream was the first album recorded in the new Loveland, Ohio studios run by Cole. The sound is vintage, though, drawing from the legacies of organist Dr. Lonnie Smith, guitarist Melvin Sparks, drummer Bernard "Pretty" Purdie and other "organ-guitar-drums" masters who developed soulful sounds in the 1960s.

The New Cool reached out to these three new friends and learned there was familiarity built into Parlor Greens before they'd even met.

Adam Scone

I love working with this band. Jimmy James and Tim Carman are not only masters at their instruments, they both have an encyclopedic knowledge of the genre and the musicians behind it. I’ve spent my life playing organ and at the same time I remain a giant fan. I strive to learn as much as I can about all aspects of the music. Both the past and present. I feel a common bond there, plus the understanding that we want to bring all these influences together and come up with our own sound. It’s a truly special thing.

Tim Carman

I’ve been fans of both Jimmy and Adam for years and it’s an honor to get to make music with them in one of my favorite settings - the classic organ trio.

Despite living in opposite corners of the country - Boston, Ft Lauderdale, Seattle - the three of us managed to fall into place easily at Terry’s studio in Loveland, OH. Everything felt natural and seamless during the session. If I had to pick one word to describe our musical relationship, it’d be this: easy. The connection was instant, and we had a damn good time writing and recording together.

Jimmy James

Playing music with Tim and Adam is living in the moment and taking it wherever it may go. Their hearts and life experiences come out in their instruments and that’s a beautiful thing. When we recorded this album with Terry, it is such a groove and such a feeling that it’s beyond words.

Parlor Greens will be living in the moment on their first tour, performing a free show in Seattle, Sept. 3 from noon to 1pm at City Hall Plaza on 4th Avenue as part of the city's Downtown Summer Sounds series.

